 | Thu, Dec 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Congressional leaders reach deal on debt limit

An elaborate deal will allow Democrats to lift the national debt without any votes from Republicans.

By

National News

December 8, 2021 - 9:35 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Congress approved a $480 billion increase in the nation’s debt limit in October. That’s enough for the Treasury to finance the government’s operations through Dec. 15, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s projection. 

But Republicans have warned they won’t vote for any future debt ceiling increase to ensure the federal government can meet its financial obligations, and instead, the politically unpopular measure would have to be passed entirely by the Democratic majority in both chambers of Congress. 

Related
October 13, 2021
October 12, 2021
October 8, 2021
September 28, 2021
Most Popular