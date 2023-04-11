 | Tue, Apr 11, 2023
Congresswoman diagnosed with Parkinson’s

“What Parkinson’s is not is an untreatable disease, a cognitive impairment, or a death sentence. So please, you are welcome to empathize, but don’t feel sorry for me,” Wexton said.

April 11, 2023 - 5:14 PM

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va, speaks with reporters on Oct. 20, 2022, in Leesburg, Va. Wexton announced Tuesday, April 11, 2023, she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. She is vowing to continue her work in Congress and says "I'm not going to let Parkinson's stop me from being me." (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia announced Tuesday she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease but vowed to continue her work in Congress, saying, “I’m not going to let Parkinson’s stop me from being me.”

Wexton, 54, serving her third term from a competitive district in Northern Virginia suburbs near Washington, revealed the diagnosis on World Parkinson’s Day. She said in a video that she hopes to be a voice for those coping with the disease and to fight in Congress to devote greater resources toward the search for a cure.

The illness has primarily affected her speech and how her mouth moves, Wexton said. She speaks more quickly now, and the disease has affected how she walks and keeps her balance.

