 | Thu, Oct 07, 2021
Consumers hope to make water out of air

Ongoing water shortages have prompted an engineer to design a machine that make water out of the air. There are drawbacks — the cost to produce the water, and energy needed — but researchers are hopeful that can become more feasible.

National News

October 7, 2021 - 10:38 AM

BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices.

The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin.

“Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines,” said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.

