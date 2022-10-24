 | Mon, Oct 24, 2022
Corn mazes, pumpkin patches now a $1 billion industry

The agritourism sector — everything from corn mazes to pick-your-own pumpkin patches and apple orchards — has grown to a nearly $1 billion industry, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

October 24, 2022 - 4:06 PM

Loren Liebscher opened one of Oklahoma's first corn mazes, P Bar Farms Corn Maze, in 2001. “I had never ever grown corn in my life until the first corn maze,” Liebscher chuckled, “but it did really good.” Harvest Public Media/Xcaret Nuñez

It’s a crisp fall afternoon and Loren Liebscher is towing a wagon filled with families with his tractor and heading towards his pumpkin patch — something he’s done every autumn for 21 years.

About 18,000 visitors come to P Bar Farms in Hydro, Oklahoma each year. They come to find the perfect pumpkin and to explore a 10-acre corn maze, one of the state’s first.

“We started with just three things: we had a pumpkin patch, a corn maze and a petting zoo,” Liebscher said. “And then things began to change.”

