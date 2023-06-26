 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
Couples wed in ‘holy minimony’

A pair of economists surveyed more than 3,000 people who were or had been married and found that those who spent $1,000 or less on their wedding were significantly less likely to get divorced than many couples who had spent more.

June 26, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Ana Soriano and Luis Moreno kiss after they are married at the Old Brown House, a wedding chapel in Highland Park, Calif., which offered free ceremonies. Photo by LOS ANGELES TIMES/DANIA MAXWELL/TNS

LOS ANGELES — As the couple sauntered down the aisle, an instrumental hip-hop version of the wedding classic Canon in D oozed from a boombox, and a small crowd, most of them perfect strangers, danced and cheered in celebration.

The bride wore a sundress and a veil she picked out moments earlier and the groom a black button-down with a fresh haircut from his family’s salon down the street.

The ceremony itself took less than 10 minutes — affordable, memorable and intimate, exactly what Ana Soriano and Luis Moreno had wanted.

