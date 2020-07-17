Menu Search Log in

Court objects to asylum policy

An appeals court has rejected a Trump policy to make it harder for people to receive asylum. Other suits have contested how the policy was applied, but this decision was the first to strike at the policy itself.

July 17, 2020 - 3:38 PM

WASHINGTON — In a blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to tighten the immigration system, the U.S. appeals court in Washington overturned a policy that made it harder for people fleeing persecution to receive asylum.

The court said on Friday that the U.S. government could not make it a requirement for asylum-seekers to demonstrate they are fleeing harmful circumstances that their home country either “condoned” or was completely helpless to prevent.

In cases where people are fleeing persecution from someone other than the government, the U.S. had historically used a less demanding standard, requiring asylum-seekers to show that their home country was merely “unwilling or unable” to stop the harm.

