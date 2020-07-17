Court objects to asylum policy

WASHINGTON — In a blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to tighten the immigration system, the U.S. appeals court in Washington overturned a policy that made it harder for people fleeing persecution to receive asylum.
The court said on Friday that the U.S. government could not make it a requirement for asylum-seekers to demonstrate they are fleeing harmful circumstances that their home country either “condoned” or was completely helpless to prevent.
In cases where people are fleeing persecution from someone other than the government, the U.S. had historically used a less demanding standard, requiring asylum-seekers to show that their home country was merely “unwilling or unable” to stop the harm.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives