 | Thu, Jun 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Court orders redistricting

The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law.

By

National News

June 8, 2023 - 4:36 PM

The U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by (Dreamstime/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a surprising 5-4 ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, ordering the creation of a second district with a large Black population.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map with one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law.

Related
March 4, 2022
February 15, 2022
February 9, 2022
January 27, 2022
Most Popular