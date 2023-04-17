Court upholds conviction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s second-degree murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd, and his 22½-year sentence remains in place.

Chauvin’s attorney had asked the appeals court to throw out the ex-officer’s convictions for a long list of reasons, including the massive pretrial publicity. The three-judge panel sided with prosecutors who said Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.