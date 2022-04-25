 | Tue, Apr 26, 2022
Court won’t revive ban on secret filming at slaughterhouses

The Kansas law made it a crime for anyone to take a picture or video at an animal facility without the owner's consent or to enter the facility under false pretenses.

April 25, 2022 - 3:38 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Kansas to revive a law, earlier struck down by lower courts, that banned secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a ruling by a federal appeals court panel that the so-called ag-gag law violated the First Amendment by stifling speech critical of animal agriculture.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a split decision ruled that even if deception is used to enter private property, Kansas may not discriminate based on whether the person intends to harm or help the enterprise.

