 | Mon, Sep 25, 2023
Cover crops can make money, too

By

National News

September 25, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Crimson clover can be used as a cover crop in corn, soybeans and wheat fields to improve soil health. Photo by University Of Missouri/Rob Myers

Farmers can save money by using practices that improve soil, according to a study from the Soil Health Institute.

The study surveyed 30 farms across the United States that are using no-till agriculture, which minimizes soil disturbance, and cover crops, where plants are used primarily to keep soil in place between growing seasons.

Across 29 of those farms, these practices increased net farm income by an average of $65 per acre annually. The study also found that these practices cost farmers on average $14 per acre less to grow corn and $7 per acre less to grow soybeans.

