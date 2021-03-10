Menu Search Log in

COVID-19 vaccine for youth is coming

By fall, those age 12 to 17 can start rolling up their sleeves to get protection against the pandemic. Younger children will follow in the first of 2022.

By

National News

March 10, 2021 - 10:03 AM

A boy receives a free — but unpleasant — COVID-19 test in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

As adults in the United States continue to line up for their COVID-19 vaccines, children and teens have largely been kept out of the queue. That could soon change.

The nation’s top infectious diseases expert says that by fall, he expects to have data showing that children and teens age 12 to 17 can start rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 shots. Younger children could follow in the first quarter of 2022.

“We project that high school students will very likely be able to be vaccinated by the fall term — maybe not the very first day, but certainly in the early part of the fall for that fall educational term,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

