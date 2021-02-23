Menu Search Log in

COVID deaths hit 500,000

Deaths hit half-million milestone, more than the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

By

National News

February 23, 2021 - 9:12 AM

President Joe Biden speaks about lives lost to COVID-19 after the death toll passed 500,000, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, a staggering number that all but matches the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

President Joe Biden held a sunset moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House and ordered American flags lowered at federal buildings for the next five days.

“We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow,” Biden said. “We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or a blur.”

