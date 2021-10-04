 | Mon, Oct 04, 2021
Menu Search Log in

COVID deaths top 700,000

The last 100,000 deaths occurred during time when vaccines were available to any American over the age of 12. Tens of millions of Americans have refused to get vaccinated, allowing the highly contagious delta variant to increased by 100,000 in 3 1/2 months.

By

National News

October 4, 2021 - 9:10 AM

Physicians are working to combat misinformation dispersed by Kansans for Health Freedom and other groups about the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, which help prevent serious illness and death from the virus. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness — were available to any American over the age of 12.

The milestone is deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public, who watched a pandemic that had been easing earlier in the summer take a dark turn. Tens of millions of Americans have refused to get vaccinated, allowing the highly contagious delta variant to tear through the country and send the death toll from 600,000 to 700,000 in 3½ months.

Related
September 30, 2021
August 24, 2021
August 3, 2021
January 20, 2021
Most Popular