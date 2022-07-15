 | Fri, Jul 15, 2022
COVID: Kids missed vaccinations

“We are witnessing the largest sustained drop in childhood immunization in a generation."

By

National News

July 15, 2022 - 4:11 PM

Eleven-year-old Cameron Jensen receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for Bethel School District children at Willamette High School.

GENEVA (AP) — About 25 million children worldwide have missed out on routine immunizations against common diseases like diptheria, largely because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular health services or triggered misinformation about vaccines, according to the U.N.

In a new report published Friday, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said their figures show 25 million children last year failed to get vaccinated against diptheria, tetanus and pertussis, a marker for childhood immunization coverage, continuing a downward trend that began in 2019.

“This is a red alert for child health,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s Executive Director.

