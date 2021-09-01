COVID more prevalent in Colorado children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado is experiencing a “rapid rise” in pediatric COVID-19 case rates, a top state health official said Tuesday, with infections for younger children hitting their highest rates of the pandemic thus far.

The highest case rate in the state is among 6- to 11-year-olds, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, according to Rachel Herlihy, the state’s epidemiologist. While they’re eligible for vaccination, 12- to 17-year-olds have Colorado’s the second-highest case rate.

Though there’s been a slight increase in pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19, Herlihy said the numbers remain relatively small. Ten children younger than 11 were hospitalized Tuesday, plus seven more between 12 and 17 years old. Pediatric hospital capacity remained stable, said Scott Bookman, the state’s incident commander for COVID-19.