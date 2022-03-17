 | Thu, Mar 17, 2022
Cuomo eyeing another run

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants his job back after he resigned in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

By

National News

March 17, 2022 - 4:20 PM

Former New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is under fire after an investigation alleged he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Photo by Don Pollard / TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t just looking to clear his name; now he wants his old job back.

Cuomo, who resigned of his own volition last year in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, is eyeing a primary run against Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to a report from CNBC on Wednesday.

According to the report, Cuomo fielded calls from supporters about running for governor and is commissioning internal polling as he weighs a potential showdown with his one-time lieutenant governor.

