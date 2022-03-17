Cuomo eyeing another run

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t just looking to clear his name; now he wants his old job back.

Cuomo, who resigned of his own volition last year in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, is eyeing a primary run against Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to a report from CNBC on Wednesday.

According to the report, Cuomo fielded calls from supporters about running for governor and is commissioning internal polling as he weighs a potential showdown with his one-time lieutenant governor.