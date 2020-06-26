Menu Search Log in

Daily coronavirus cases hit new high as states mandate masks and new restrictions

US falls far behind in keeping the virus in check

By

National News

June 26, 2020 - 3:55 PM

Crowds of people gather at Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar & Grill in Gravois Mills, Missouri. Several beach bars along Lake of the Ozarks were packed with party-goers during the Memorial Day weekend. Photo by (Shelly Yang/Kansas City Star/TNS)

The nation may be opening up, but the coronavirus is far from slowing down. In fact, COVID-19 is on the rise.

There were 38,459 new cases of the virus reported nationwide on Thursday, a number that surpassed a record set the prior day of 38,115.

The upticks are the largest in two months, when 36,739 cases were reported April 24.

