Deere workers go on strike

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday at midnight after “the company failed to present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs,” The United Auto Workers union said in statement.

The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached by 11:59 p.m. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others.

UAW President Ray Curry, said “The almost one million UAW retirees and active members who stand in solidarity with the striking UAW members at John Deere.”