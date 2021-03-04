Menu Search Log in

Democrats agree to narrow who gets $1,400 in COVID relief bill

Senate Democrats have narrowed who will be eligible for COVID-19 relief funds as part of a compromise to better ensure passes. Single filers with incomes less than $75,000 and joint filers earning less than $150,000 will be eligible for the full amount.

March 4, 2021 - 9:26 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold a bipartisan meeting on cancer in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington Wednesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas / Abaca Press / TNS

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Senate Democratic leaders and President Joe Biden have agreed to more narrowly target which Americans would be eligible for a $1,400 stimulus payment in the latest COVID-19 relief measure.

To ease the bill’s way with moderate Senate Democrats, the proposed new version allows single filers with annual income under $75,000 to receive the full amount, phasing it out entirely for those with incomes of $80,000 and higher.

Joint filers with annual incomes of less than $150,000 would each receive the full amount, but those above $160,000 would get no check. Those filing as a head of household who make less than $112,500 will get the full amount, phasing out at $120,000.

