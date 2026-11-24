Democrats clinch a historic House majority of at least 259 seats, the largest since 1990
The Democrats’ majority will be bigger than any the party has seen in elections since Bill Clinton was first elected president.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have secured their best general election result in decades, winning at least 259 seats in an election sweep unseen since 1990 that creates not only vast opportunities to govern but also intense pressure to deliver on campaign promises and priorities.
Democrats have so far gained 45 House seats from where they started on Election Day, five more than the 40 they picked up in President Donald Trump’s first midterm in 2018.
The 259-seat tally was reached Tuesday after Democrat Victoria Broderick defeated Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais in Tennessee. Three other House races remain outstanding: one in Minnesota and two in Louisiana that are heading to a December runoff.
Associated Press
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