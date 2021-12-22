 | Wed, Dec 22, 2021
Democrats not giving up on Biden bill, talks with Manchin

President Joe Biden says he believes he can still work with Sen. Joe Manchin on his domestic policy initiative.

December 22, 2021 - 8:48 AM

President Joe Biden gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. en route to Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement.

Biden, responding to reporters’ questions Tuesday at the White House, joked that he holds no grudges against the conservative West Virginia senator whose rejection of the social services and climate change bill stunned Washington. 

Instead, the president spoke passionately about the families that would benefit from the Democrats’ ambitious, if now highly uncertain, plan to pour billions of dollars into child care, health care and other services.

