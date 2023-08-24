 | Thu, Aug 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Design flaw may slow 737 deliveries

A manufacturing flaw in the fuselage could delay deliveries of the 737 Max, Boeing's best-selling plane. Only some units are affected and the issue does not affect safety of flight, Boeing said.

By

National News

August 24, 2023 - 3:14 PM

A Boeing 737 MAX-7 lands at Boeing Field in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/Seattle Times/TNS)

Boeing and a key supplier say that a new manufacturing flaw could delay deliveries of the 737 Max, Boeing’s best-selling plane.

Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems said they discovered improperly drilled fastener holes in the aft pressure bulkhead — which maintains pressure when planes are at cruising altitude – on the fuselages of some models of the 737 Max.

Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit said late Wednesday because it uses multiple suppliers, only some units are impacted and it will continue to deliver fuselages to Boeing.

Related
August 3, 2020
June 11, 2020
January 15, 2020
January 10, 2020
Most Popular