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DHS proposes fee for foreign students

A proposed federal fee could dramatically increase the cost of hiring international students after graduation.

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National News

October 7, 2026 - 3:27 PM

The Department of Homeland Security logo during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. Photo by AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday proposed a $70,000 fee for international students seeking to work in the United States, the latest effort from the Trump administration to crack down on foreign enrollment.

A proposed rule would require schools to pay the fee for every student who participates in the optional practice training program, known as OPT, which allows students to work in jobs related to their major during or after their time in school. Students are generally eligible for one year of work post-graduation, though certain science,…

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