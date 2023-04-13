DOJ to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled the abortion pill mifepristone can still be used but restored restrictions in a decision that the Justice Department said Thursday it would swiftly challenge at the Supreme Court.

At stake in an accelerating legal battle that began in Texas is nationwide access to the most common method of abortion in the U.S., less than a year after the reversal of Roe v. Wade prompted more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright.

In a ruling late Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans temporarily narrowed a ruling by a lower court judge in Texas that had completely blocked the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone. But a divided three-judge panel still reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be taken and said it could not be dispensed by mail.