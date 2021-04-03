Driver rams into officers at nation’s Capitol; killing one

WASHINGTON (AP) — The deadly breach of the Capitol’s perimeter could delay the gradual reopening of the building’s grounds to the public just as lawmakers were eyeing a return to more normal security measures following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force, was killed Friday when a man rammed his car into a barrier outside the Senate side of the building. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot and killed after he got out of his car and lunged at police with a knife.

Their deaths came less than two weeks after the Capitol Police removed an outer fence that had cut off a wide swath of the area to cars and pedestrians, in an effort to secure the complex after thousands of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters had marched on the building Jan. 6, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. About 800 of those loyalists broke inside the Capitol, and siege lead to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.