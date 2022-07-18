‘Duck of Justice’ creator retires to pursue writing career

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A detective who created the viral “Duck of Justice” when he rescued a faux waterfowl headed for the trash bin is retiring to write a book.

Lt. Tim Cotton combined his sense of humor with the Bangor Police Department’s social media account to show the human side of police work.

His “Duck of Justice” became a viral sensation as the fowl appeared in various locations before finding a permanent roost in police department, where author Stephen King and others have stopped by for photos.