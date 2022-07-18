 | Tue, Jul 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

‘Duck of Justice’ creator retires to pursue writing career

Cotton told the Bangor Daily News that it’s been frustrating in recent years to watch anti-police sentiment grow nationwide as officers grapple with how to handle tough issues.

By

National News

July 18, 2022 - 4:26 PM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A detective who created the viral “Duck of Justice” when he rescued a faux waterfowl headed for the trash bin is retiring to write a book.

Lt. Tim Cotton combined his sense of humor with the Bangor Police Department’s social media account to show the human side of police work.

His “Duck of Justice” became a viral sensation as the fowl appeared in various locations before finding a permanent roost in police department, where author Stephen King and others have stopped by for photos.

Related
July 15, 2022
July 11, 2022
July 11, 2022
April 15, 2022
Most Popular