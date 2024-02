HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.

The earthquake was centered 11 miles south of Naalehu, Hawaii, at a depth of 6 miles. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.

Some shaking could be felt in Honolulu on the island of Oahu which is about 200 miles to the north.