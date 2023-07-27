 | Thu, Jul 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Economy picks up steam

Economic growth in the second quarter showed resilience among consumers and businesses in the face of high interest rates. The economy is in better shape than expected and may be able to avoid recession.

By

National News

July 27, 2023 - 2:37 PM

U.S. economic growth unexpectedly picked up steam in the second quarter thanks to resilience among consumers and businesses in the face of high interest rates.

Gross domestic product rose at a 2.4% annualized rate after a 2% pace in the previous three months, the Commerce Department’s initial estimate showed Thursday. Consumer spending increased at a 1.6% pace, more than forecast, after surging at the start of the year.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred underlying inflation metric advanced at a slower-than-expected 3.8% pace.

Related
January 27, 2022
July 29, 2021
April 29, 2021
August 29, 2019
Most Popular