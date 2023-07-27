Economy picks up steam

U.S. economic growth unexpectedly picked up steam in the second quarter thanks to resilience among consumers and businesses in the face of high interest rates.

Gross domestic product rose at a 2.4% annualized rate after a 2% pace in the previous three months, the Commerce Department’s initial estimate showed Thursday. Consumer spending increased at a 1.6% pace, more than forecast, after surging at the start of the year.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred underlying inflation metric advanced at a slower-than-expected 3.8% pace.