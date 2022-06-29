 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
Effort slow to identify migrant dead

With little information about the victims, desperate families of migrants from Mexico and Central America frantically sought word of their loved ones.

By

National News

June 29, 2022 - 5:32 PM

In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor-trailer on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images/TNS)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victims have been found with no identification documents at all and in one case a stolen ID. Remote villages lack phone service to reach family members and determine the whereabouts of missing migrants. Fingerprint data has to be shared and matched by different governments.

More than a day after the discovery of a stifling trailer in San Antonio where dozens of migrants died after being abandoned in the sweltering heat, few identities of the victims have been made public, illustrating the challenges authorities face in tracing people who cross borders clandestinely.

The number of dead rose to 53 on Wednesday after two more migrants died, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Forty of the victims were male and 13 were female, it said.

