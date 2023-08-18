 | Fri, Aug 18, 2023
Emergency services chief on Maui resigns

The emergency management official who decided not to use outdoor alert sirens during wildfires on Maui has resigned.

A man walks along Lahaina’s Front Street on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2023, past the burned carcasses of cars that couldn’t escape a catastrophic wildfire that swept through the Maui, Hawaii, city. Photo by (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — An emergency official who defended a decision to not sound outdoor alert sirens on Maui as a ferocious fire raged has resigned.

Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya had said this week that he had no regrets about not deploying the system because he feared it could have caused people to go “mauka,” a Hawaiian term that can mean toward the mountains or inland.

“If that was the case, then they would have gone into the fire,” Andaya explained. He stepped down Thursday, a day later.

