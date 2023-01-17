 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings

By

National News

January 17, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Deputy Chief Harold Medina, right, and Lt. Joe Viers discuss the Albuquerque Police Department's policy for responding to protests during at a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat in November is facing numerous charges in connection with drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city.

Solomon Pena, 39, was arrested Monday evening after SWAT officers took him into custody and served search warrants at his home, police said.

Pena, a felon whose criminal past had been a controversial issue during last year’s campaign, repeatedly made baseless claims that the election was “rigged” against him as he posed with “Trump 2024” flags and a “Make America Great Again” hoodie.

