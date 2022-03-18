 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Ex-Va. officer, W.Va. lawmaker plead guilty in Capitol riot

A former Virginia police officer pleased guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol.

By

National News

March 18, 2022 - 4:01 PM

Trump supporters try to force their way through a police barricade in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, hoping to stop Congress from finalizing Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to storming the U.S. Capitol with another former officer who is scheduled to be tried next month on charges related to the riot.

Former Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officer Jacob Fracker, who was fired by the town after his arrest, has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, his attorney said. A date for his sentencing wasn’t immediately set.

Meanwhile, a former West Virginia state lawmaker pleaded guilty Friday to his role in the riot. Derrick Evans was a Republican member of the House of Delegates but never served a day. Evans resigned after his arrest in January 2021, a month before the start of the legislative session.

Related
March 8, 2022
January 26, 2022
December 2, 2021
November 10, 2021
Most Popular