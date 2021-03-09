Menu Search Log in

Extreme weather delays chick deliveries

Hundreds of thousands of eggs and chicks are delivered during hatchery season. The February freeze delayed shipments.

March 9, 2021 - 9:30 AM

Chicks are packed into boxes with bedding and in groups to help them stay warm through the shipping process. Photo by CREDIT HARVEST PUBLIC MEDIA / SETH BODINE

The sound of peeping, fuzzy, freshly-hatched chicks drifts through Cackle Hatchery in Lebanon, Missouri.

It’s a busy time for third-generation owner Jeff Smith. For hatchery season, which occurs from February to October, 300,000 eggs are delivered every seven days to the hatchery. For hatcheries, getting newborn chicks to their owner is a race against time. He has about a hundred employees working to get 200 varieties of chicks delivered safely to customers. 

“We work 24/7 here, everybody is tapped out on the time and energy that they can put into it,” Smith says. 

