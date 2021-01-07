Menu Search Log in

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration

Company says risk to country of allowing Trump to use the platform is too great following his incitement of violence.

January 7, 2021 - 12:10 PM

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday he would ban President Donald Trump from his platforms until at least through the inauguration.

After years of treating President Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram are silencing his social media accounts for the rest of his presidency. The move, which many called justified following Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is also a somber reminder of the enormous power that social-media platforms can exercise when they choose.

Facebook and Instagram said Thursday they will bar Trump from posting at least until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In a post announcing the unprecedented move, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform is too great following the president’s incitement of a mob that touched off Wednesday’s deadly riot at the Capitol. Zuckerberg says Trump’s account will be locked “for at least the next two weeks” but could remain locked indefinitely.

