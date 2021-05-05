 | Wed, May 05, 2021
Facebook extends ban on Trump for another six months

Social media company holds the former president responsible for the Jan. 6 uprising on the nation's Capitol as well as his continued promulgation that the 2020 election was rigged.

May 5, 2021 - 9:57 AM

WASHINGTON  — The decision by Facebook’s oversight board to block former President Donald Trump’s return to the world’s biggest social media platform for now is a major political blow, denying him access to a huge audience he needs to help him amplify his message, maintain his fundraising base, and retain his dominance over the Republican Party.

For a former television celebrity who is a glutton for public attention, the decision extends by six months a political starvation diet imposed since January by a social media blackout and his departure from the White House.

Facebook’s oversight board Wednesday upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend Trump’s account following his Jan. 6 tweets, extending the ban on the former president’s access to the powerful social media account.

