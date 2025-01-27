A look at false and misleading claims made by Trump during his first week back in office

President Donald Trump stepped back into the presidency this week moving quickly to set a new agenda, but from his inaugural address continuing through a flurry of executive actions, press conferences and interviews Trump relied on an array of false and misleading information to support his case.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

Trump misrepresents election results

CLAIM: Speaking to attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Trump said he won by millions of votes in the 2024 election, which gave him “a massive mandate from the American people, like hasn’t been seen in many years.”

THE FACTS: Trump’s margin of victory in the 2024 election was not as large as he makes it seem. He won the electoral vote 312 to 226, including all seven swing states. The popular vote, however, was far closer, with Trump receiving 49.9% of the vote with 77,303,573 votes cast to Harris’ 75,019,257 votes (48.4%), according to AP Vote Cast. That’s a difference of 2,284,316 votes. In 2020, Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 7 million votes.

___

CLAIM: In an interview Wednesday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said that he “won youth by 36 points.”

THE FACTS: That’s false. Former Vice President Kamala Harris won the 18 to 29 age group by 4 percentage points, 51% to 47%; and the 30 to 44 age group 50% to 47%, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters in the November election.

Trump won voters over 45 against Harris, with 52% supporting him. Slightly fewer than half, 47%, voted for Harris.

Like all surveys, AP VoteCast results are not an official count of how young people voted, instead providing an estimate that is subject to sampling error. However, other survey estimates also provide no signal that supports Trump’s claims.

California water policies misrepresented around wildfires

CLAIM: Trump told Hannity that rather than let it go into the Pacific Ocean, California Gov. Gavin Newsom “can release the water that comes from north” to help fight ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. “There is massive amounts of water, rainwater and mountain water that comes due with the snow, comes down when — it as it melts,” he continued. Trump also claimed that “they turned off the spigot from up north in order to protect the Delta smelt.”

THE FACTS: About 40 percent of Los Angeles city water comes from state-controlled projects connected to northern California, where the Delta smelt fish live, and the state has limited the water it delivers this year. Yet the southern California reservoirs these canals help feed are at above-average levels for this time of year.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has enough water in storage to meet roughly three years of water demand, said Deven Upadhyay, the agency’s interim general manager.

“We can deliver what our agencies need,” he said.

Some fire hydrants in Los Angeles ran dry in early efforts to fight the fires, prompting a swirl of criticism on social media, including from Trump.

But state water supplies are not to blame for hydrants running dry and a key reservoir near Pacific Palisades that was not filled. The problem with the hydrants was that they were overstressed, and the Santa Ynez Reservoir was empty because it was undergoing maintenance.