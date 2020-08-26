Menu Search Log in

Falwell resigns amid scandal at Liberty U.

Jerry Falwell Jr. has announced his resignation as head of Liberty University. The announcement came after a number of embarrassing headline-grabbing incidents, including a provocative photo of him and his wife's reported affair with a pool boy.

August 26, 2020 - 8:44 AM

Another salacious story involving Jerry Falwell Jr. has led to his resignation as head of Liberty University. Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images / TNS

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. announced his resignation Tuesday as the head of Liberty University after a provocative photo and revelations of his wife’s extramarital affair roiled the evangelical school founded by his father.

Falwell’s exit marks a precipitous fall from power for one of the country’s most visible conservative Christian leaders and ardent supporters of President Donald Trump. He confirmed his decision to resign in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press.

According to the school, he initially offered to resign Monday, hours after a news outlet published an interview with a man who said that he had a yearslong sexual relationship with Becki Falwell and that Jerry Falwell participated in some of the liaisons as a voyeur. Falwell, who denied any participation, later reversed course on his resignation and began telling news outlets he had no intention of leaving. Then he changed direction again.

