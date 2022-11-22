 | Tue, Nov 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Famed ‘Goonies’ house up for sale

The iconic oceanside house featured in such movies as "The Goonies" and "Kindergarten Cop" is up for sale. The asking price is a cool $1.7 million.

By

National News

November 22, 2022 - 2:47 PM

This house made famous by the movie "Goonies" is up for sale. Photo by Julie Markee / Wikipedia.org

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Good news for fans of “The Goonies:” the old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public.

“We have a few interested parties right now,” said realtor Jordan Miller, the listing agent for the property. “It seems to be everybody’s intention to be able to open up the house a little bit more and have more access.”

The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean has been listed with an asking price of $1.7 million on Zillow, where it’s described as “fully loaded with history, nostalgia and iconic level of fame.”

Related
September 15, 2021
August 30, 2019
July 15, 2019
September 7, 2016
Most Popular