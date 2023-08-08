 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
Famed Joshua trees may be ‘gone forever’ in wildfire aftermath

Portions of the Mojave National Preserve, home to thousands of iconic Joshua trees have been destroyed in a massive wildfire near the California-Nevada border. Experts are concerned the massive fire will forever change the desert ecosystem.

August 8, 2023 - 12:47 PM

Thousands of yuccas and Joshua trees are burned by the York fire along Ivanpah Road, within the Mojave National Preserve, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in California. (= Photo by L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

A wildfire burning near the California-Nevada border has ravaged parts of the Mojave National Preserve’s famed Joshua tree forests, and experts worry that the massive blaze will forever change the fragile desert ecosystem.

The Joshua trees and other plant species burned by the nearly 94,000-acre York Fire are likely to never regrow, said Debra Hughson, the preserve’s deputy superintendent, leaving behind a permanent reminder of a changing climate on the preserve’s landscape.

“You have just barren, blackened soil, and there’s nothing left but ashes and scraggly Joshua tree stumps sticking up. That doesn’t come back. It’s gone forever,” Hughson said.

