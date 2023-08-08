Famed Joshua trees may be ‘gone forever’ in wildfire aftermath

A wildfire burning near the California-Nevada border has ravaged parts of the Mojave National Preserve’s famed Joshua tree forests, and experts worry that the massive blaze will forever change the fragile desert ecosystem.

The Joshua trees and other plant species burned by the nearly 94,000-acre York Fire are likely to never regrow, said Debra Hughson, the preserve’s deputy superintendent, leaving behind a permanent reminder of a changing climate on the preserve’s landscape.

“You have just barren, blackened soil, and there’s nothing left but ashes and scraggly Joshua tree stumps sticking up. That doesn’t come back. It’s gone forever,” Hughson said.