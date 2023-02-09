 | Thu, Feb 09, 2023
Famed Portland goats let loose in protest

A herd of goats was let loose, in apparent protest of a plan to clear a nearby homeless encampment. The animals came from a famed nonprofit goat enclosure.

Residents are allowed to keep up to three goats per household in Portland, Ore. Photo by Wikipedia Commons

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment.

The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing them to get out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note rolled up inside the fence.

“In what reality is the comfort of five goats valued over the shelter of more than fifteen people,” the news outlet reported the letter as saying. “So, it’s time for the Belmont Goats to enjoy a little walk in the park.” It was signed by “some anarchists.”

