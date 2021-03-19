Families of victims of Atlanta spa shootings try to make sense of tragedy

ATLANTA — Investigators on Friday released the names of the four women killed during Tuesday’s mass shooting at two Atlanta spas.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the women as 74-year-old Soon C. Park, 51-year-old Hyun Jung Grant, 69-year-old Suncha Kim and 63-year-old Yong A. Yue.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was arrested in South Georgia on Tuesday night following the shooting spree that began at an Acworth-area spa and continued in Atlanta at two similar businesses. Six of the eight people he’s accused of killing were women of Asian descent.