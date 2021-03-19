Menu Search Log in

Families of victims of Atlanta spa shootings try to make sense of tragedy

Tuesday's mass shootings killed 8 women; six were of Asian descent.

By

National News

March 19, 2021 - 4:40 PM

Atlanta police officers and detectives respond outside Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa in Atlanta, where several people were shot on March 16, 2021. Photo by (Alyssa Pointer/The Atlanta Journal Constitution/TNS)

ATLANTA — Investigators on Friday released the names of the four women killed during Tuesday’s mass shooting at two Atlanta spas.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the women as 74-year-old Soon C. Park, 51-year-old Hyun Jung Grant, 69-year-old Suncha Kim and 63-year-old Yong A. Yue.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was arrested in South Georgia on Tuesday night following the shooting spree that began at an Acworth-area spa and continued in Atlanta at two similar businesses. Six of the eight people he’s accused of killing were women of Asian descent.

Related
March 17, 2021
September 25, 2020
July 22, 2020
August 6, 2019
Trending