Farm workers still waiting for agricultural labor reform

Congress failed to pass immigration reform in December that would have provided a path to legal status for migrant farm workers and capped wages.
With a new GOP-led House of Representatives, experts say it’s unlikely to be revisited any time in the near future.
“It doesn’t look like there will be, at least in the next few years, any chances of anything happening legislatively,” said Daniel Costa, director of immigration law and policy research at the Economic Policy Institute.
