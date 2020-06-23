Menu Search Log in

Fauci to testify today

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, will testify on Capitol Hill today about the pandemic response across the country. It will be his first high-profile hearing in Washington in more than a month.

June 23, 2020 - 9:46 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — With coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations, Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill today at a fraught moment in the nation’s pandemic response.

The government’s top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Since Fauci’s last appearance at a high-profile hearing more than a month ago, the U.S. is emerging from weeks of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. But it’s being done in an uneven way, with some states far less cautious than others. 

