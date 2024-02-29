 | Thu, Feb 29, 2024
FBI director: US bracing for complex, fast-moving threats to 2024 elections

The U.S. is watching for threats to American elections as artificial intelligence and other technological advances made interference and meddling easier than ever before, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

February 29, 2024 - 2:35 PM

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Select Committee on Intelligence Hearing on World Wide Threats on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in 2023. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

McLEAN, VA. (AP) — The United States expects to face fast-moving threats to American elections this year as artificial intelligence and other technological advances have made interference and meddling easier than before, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday.

“The U.S. has confronted foreign malign influence threats in the past,” Wray told a national security conference. “But this election cycle, the U.S. will face more adversaries, moving at a faster pace, and enabled by new technology.”

Wray singled out advances in generative AI, which he said had made it “easier for both more and less-sophisticated foreign adversaries to engage in malign influence.”

