FBI: Passengers on plane might be crime victims

The FBI told passengers on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max that lost a door-plug panel in mid-flight that they might be victims of a crime.

The FBI has told passengers on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max that lost a door-plug panel in midflight that they might be victims of a crime.

“This case is currently under investigation by the FBI,” an FBI victim specialist said in the letters, which passengers received this week. “A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and, for several reasons, we cannot tell you about its progress at this time.”

Published reports and government officials have said the U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into whether the panel blowout violated terms of a 2021 settlement that let Boeing avoid prosecution for allegedly misleading regulators who certified the 737 Max.

