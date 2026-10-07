FBI thwarts Mall of America attack

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — FBI agents thwarted a terror attack by a teenager on the Mall of America after monitoring him for nearly two years and ultimately supplying him with the assault rifle he planned to use, authorities said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old had been on the FBI’s radar since December 2024, when he began trading messages with a confidential informant. A criminal complaint says he initially expressed an interest in traveling overseas to fight for the extremist group al-Shabab. As his plans to instead attack the mall solidified, it says, agents sold him an AK-47 and…