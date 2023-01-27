 | Fri, Jan 27, 2023
FDA backs annual COVID shot

The U.S. is expected to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot even as questions persist about the still rapidly mutating virus.

January 27, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus. The Food and Drug Administration asked its scientific advisers Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, to help lay the groundwork for switching to once-a-year boosters for most Americans -- and how and when to periodically update the shots’ recipe. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Food and Drug Administration asked its scientific advisers Thursday to help lay the groundwork for switching to once-a-year boosters for most Americans — and how and when to periodically update the shots’ recipe.

“This is a consequential meeting to determine if we’ve reached the point in the pandemic that allows for simplifying the use of current COVID-19 vaccines,” said FDA’s Dr. David Kaslow.

