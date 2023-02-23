 | Thu, Feb 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

FDA: ‘Milk’ moniker can stay

The FDA issued guidance that says plant-based beverages that bill themselves as milk can keep using the name and U.S. consumers aren't confused by the differences between products from dairy animals.

By

National News

February 23, 2023 - 3:40 PM

Soy, oat, almond and other drinks that bill themselves as “milk” can keep using the name, according to draft federal rules released Wednesday.

Food and Drug Administration officials issued guidance that says plant-based beverages don’t pretend to be from dairy animals – and that U.S. consumers aren’t confused by the difference.

Dairy producers for years have called for the FDA to crack down on plant-based drinks and other products that they say masquerade as animal-based foods and cloud the real meaning of “milk.”

Related
December 31, 2019
June 12, 2019
November 15, 2018
October 14, 2014
Most Popular