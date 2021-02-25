Menu Search Log in

FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID-19

Johnson & Johnson vaccine likely to get a final decision in days. It offers strong protection against severe COVID-19 but needs just one dose, unlike others already on the market.

By

National News

February 25, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Empty vials that contained a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus lie on a table as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, according to an analysis released Wednesday by U.S. regulators that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.

The long-anticipated shot could offer the nation a third vaccine option and help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two. Food and Drug Administration scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and about 85% effective against the most serious illness. The agency also said J&J’s shot is safe.

A woman is vaccinated for COVID-19. Photo by TNS

The analysis is just one step in the FDA’s evaluation. On Friday, the agency’s independent advisers will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend the shot. With that advice, the FDA is expected to make a final decision within days.

Related
February 25, 2021
January 29, 2021
December 11, 2020
July 15, 2020
Trending