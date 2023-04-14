 | Fri, Apr 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Fed official sees need for more interest rate increases

Waller’s comments expressing support for more rate hikes follow a forecast by the Fed’s staff economists, revealed in Fed minutes Wednesday, for a “mild recession” later this year.

By

National News

April 14, 2023 - 3:55 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Federal Reserve official said Friday that there has been little progress on inflation for more than a year and that more interest rate hikes are needed to get prices under control.

Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s governing board, did not specify how many more increases he supports, but said that inflation “is still much too high and so my job is not done.”

Last month, inflation slowed as food and gas prices fell, but excluding those volatile categories, “core” prices kept rising and are 5.6% higher than a year ago. Waller pointed out that core prices have risen at about that same pace, or higher, since December 2021.

Related
January 18, 2023
October 4, 2022
August 26, 2022
June 16, 2022
Most Popular